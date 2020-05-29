Newmarket and Mildenhall markets to welcome back more stalls next week

More stalls are to join food traders on West Suffolk's markets next week.

The markets reopened with food stalls this week with social distancing measures and from Tuesday plants, flowers, coffee, cakes, cleaning products, whole foods and pet foods will return.

West Suffolk Council said the reopening of the markets to more permanent traders will be decided once this second phase has been reviewed.

Newmarket's market re-opening after coronavirus shutdown (35537718)

Cllr John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council said: "I am very pleased to learn that our first food-only markets operated well within the agreed strict measures to ensure the safety of both the public and stallholders.

"This next phase could not be happening without shoppers and traders adhering to the assurances in place and I would again thank all concerned and of course the traders for their help on this."

He said Government had responded to the council's lobbying for support to regular traders, who are now eligible for one grant calculated on the number of markets that they trade from at a rate of £2,500 per location with a maximum grant of £10,000.

Cllr Griffiths added: "The markets will of course continue to be kept under close review but this next step in their re-instatement is also important in the recovery of our town centres, and anticipates shops beginning to trade again in June.

"We would ask shoppers to continue to assist us by following Government distancing and other guidance in protecting lives and livelihoods."

The council said the return of farmers' markets, which are run by a private company, is being 'assessed in light of the lessons learned from safely re-instating the council run markets, and a future announcement will be made'.

