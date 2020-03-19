Newmarket and Mildenhall leisure centres will close tomorrow.

West Suffolk Councilsaid its was following Government instructions as a measure to help delay the COVID-19 pandemic.

The centresalong with those in Brandon, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill, will close at 4pm. They are managed on behalf of the council by not for profit charitable trust Abbeycroft Leisure.

Newmarket Leisure Centrewhich will close tomorrow

"We are acting on Government instructions to protect the health of our communities through avoiding unnecessary travel and minimising social contact," said council leader John Griffiths. "We appreciate the impact the loss of amenities will have on customers but hope they will agree that protecting more vulnerable residents is a priority, and look forward to welcoming them back as soon as is safe to do so. Our focus continues to remain on supporting and improving the health of our communities and businesses."

Cllr Jo Rayner, the council's cabinet member for leisure, culture and community hubs added: "We will be freezing memberships to avoid financial loss for leisure centre members and hope that they are able to maintain some wellbeing in our award winning parks and open spaces.

"Parents using our play areas with their children will understand the vital importance of hand washing and choosing less busy times, but will doubtless welcome being able to get outside. While bearing in mind national guidelines on travel and self distancing it’s worth noting that organisations around West Suffolk, such as the National Trust, are keeping their parks open for the same reasons."