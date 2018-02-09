Newmarket Academy students brave Dragons to win funding

Young entrepreneurs at Newmarket Academy have received more than £4,000 in funding after pitching a host of innovative ideas to the Dragons’ Den style-panel set up by the Newmarket Festival.

Lighting, coding books, computer software, aviation headsets and a wood turning lathe were just some of the items considered for funding with applicants also offered the chance to raise funds via bag-packing, cake stalls and book sales at Tesco in Newmarket by store manager, Alistair Thomson.

Festival deputy chairman, Kevin Hancock said: “It gives us such pleasure to be able to commit funds to such worthwhile causes, especially for young people who are pursuing future careers and contributing selflessly to their local community.