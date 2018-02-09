Newmarket Academy students brave Dragons to win funding

Newmarket Academy pupils praised by Festival panel.
Newmarket Academy pupils praised by Festival panel.

Young entrepreneurs at Newmarket Academy have received more than £4,000 in funding after pitching a host of innovative ideas to the Dragons’ Den style-panel set up by the Newmarket Festival.

Lighting, coding books, computer software, aviation headsets and a wood turning lathe were just some of the items considered for funding with applicants also offered the chance to raise funds via bag-packing, cake stalls and book sales at Tesco in Newmarket by store manager, Alistair Thomson.

Festival deputy chairman, Kevin Hancock said: “It gives us such pleasure to be able to commit funds to such worthwhile causes, especially for young people who are pursuing future careers and contributing selflessly to their local community.