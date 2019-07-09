Newmarket Academy’s inspirational principal Nick Froy is in the running for a major educational award.

He is one of the finalists in the educational leader and setting of the year category in Suffolk County Council’s Raising the Bar awards which will be announced in Ipswich on Wednesday and form part of a programme aimed at improving levels of educational attainment to ensure every child in Suffolk can achieve their full potential.

The award for which Mr Froy has been nominated recognises a headteacher, pre-school leader, principal or other educational leader that has developed a place for learning that has shown major improvements in the last year. This includes raising achievements as well as strong leadership and ideas that inspires others.

Mr Froy, who had been a teacher at the academy, stepped into the role of headteacher when the Exning Road school’s reputation was at an all-time low. The previous head teacher had left and the school had been judged inadequate by Ofsted inspectors.

Since 2014, the school has steadily improved. According to Mr Froy’s nomination: “Nick has galvanised the staff and together they have made changes to the school so that results are now where they should be. The town is again proud of the school and it is oversubscribed.”

Nick is the heart of the school community and Newmarket. Everyone knows him and his tireless work with the town has led to amazing opportunities for the children who have the good fortune to be at the school.”

Also up for an award is Manny Smiley, a pupil at Mildenhall’s St Mary’s Academy, who has been nominated in the early years and primary inspirational young person of the year category.

A tumour on his spine has left Manny paralysed from the waist down but he has not let that stop him playing a full part in his school’s activities. He is an active member of the school’s council and, according to his nomination, ‘extremely helpful to younger pupils at his school’.

“Manny has had to adjust to being confined to a wheelchair and losing a lot of his freedom and independence, but he never fails to stop smiling,” said the nomination.

In all, 10 awards will be presented across four categories, for children and young people, teachers, staff and volunteers working in education, schools and education settings.