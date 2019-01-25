Roaring Lion, pictured with connections after his win in the Juddmonte International Stakes, whose four Group 1 wins added to Newmarket's record breaking num ber of 37 in the 2018 season. (6782185)

More than £3 million of investment in Newmarket’s racehorse training grounds has paid dividends with town-trained horses winning 1,850 races, including a record-breaking 37 Group 1 wins in 2018.

Nick Patton, managing director of Jockey Club Estates, which owns and maintains the training grounds, said: “The results reflect very well on trainers, their staff and our staff considering the challenging weather conditions, with the ‘Beast from the East’ and a very cold spring followed by an exceptionally dry summer. By the end of the year, there had only been 434mm of rainfall compared to 717mm in 2017.

“Since 2010 Jockey Club Estates has invested £3.4 million in improvements to the training grounds and the benefit of that on-going investment is evident in the results of 2018.

Roaring Lion (6782187)

“As well as breaking the record for the number of Group 1 wins, several of the smaller yards enjoyed notably successful seasons too and the beauty of Newmarket is that the facilities are open to all trainers.

He said more improvements were planned for this year including a joint project with Suffolk Highways to upgrade the horse crossings with a bespoke surface and better signals.

Work on two new crossings on Cambridge Road was underway and set for completion by the end of the month.