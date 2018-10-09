New walkway planned from Newmarket's High Street to Palace House

The proposal is from property developer Bill Gredley's Unex Construction Ltd

A plan to create a walkway from the High Street through to Newmarket’s national racing heritage centre at Palace House has been backed by town councillors.

The proposal is from property developer Bill Gredley’s Unex Construction Ltd and would see 75 per cent of the ground floor of 59 High Street, currently occupied by the Yorkshire Building Society, demolished to allow construction of the pedestrian pathway.

Mr Gredley said he had recently attended a meeting as to how the town might best be improved and one of the points of discussion was the possibility of linking the High Street and the museum.

“The freehold of that particular property is owned by the Gredley Charitable Trust and I suggested that perhaps I could deal with the Yorkshire Bank to relocate and thereafter create a passageway to link the High Street to the museum, the use to be widened to include a cultural section with a small studio next to Palace House courtyard, close off Palace Street to encourage the road to be used more historically and also for a Sunday market to include artists’ work and other uses as considered suitable.”