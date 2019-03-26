Newmarket under 12s (7860489)

A team of talented young Newmarket footballers are looking for sponsorship support as their team gets set to move into a new league.

The players, who make up the Newmarket U12s squad, will next season will stepping up to play in the under 13 Eastern Junior Alliance league.

Team manager Colin Bithell, who has been in charge of the squad for the five years they have been together, said “All the boys are from the local area and playing for the team provides great physical and mental worth to the boys and instils core values beneficial for later life.

“Next season we will be travelling all over the southern counties and our home games will be played at the Bloorie stadium in Newmarket, which has recently had a major facelift and investment and now features some of the best playing facilities in the local area.

The team is looking for a sole full kit sponsor, which would include league-required match day kit, tracksuit and polo shirt for up to 20 players, with all items carrying the sponsor’s logo.

If you are interested in supporting the squad, contact Colin at biff104@hotmail.com or call the Journal newsdesk on 01638 564104.