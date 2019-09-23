Young people in Newmarket have moved a step close in their bid to update the town’s skatepark by submitting a planning application for a £150,000 replacement.

Students from Newmarket Academy have led the project and have consulted with users and the community, as well as successfully raising the funds to meet the total cost of the first phase.

The brief to re-design the current facility at George Lambton playing fields has been delivered and a planning application will be now submitted. Once approval has been given, work lasting approximately 12 weeks will begin on site.

Newmarket Academy..students involved in skatepark project.. Picture by Mark Westley. (17316401)

Cllr Jo Rayner, West Suffolk Council cabinet member for leisure and culture said: “Congratulations to these successful young people for showing what is possible. West Suffolk Council has been proud to support this group, with £50,000 funding, advice and time, and I am delighted that this project is nearing completion.’and are now well on their way to securing the £30,000 to £50,000 funding for phase two, lighting and CCTV.”

The project has also been backed by the Orbit organisation and its placemaking and partnerships manager Fiona Butcher said: “Orbit has supported this project since its inception and is delighted to have provided funding amounting to £70,000 as well as ongoing support for the project team. This is something the young people of Newmarket have driven from the very start and it is really exciting to see this project coming closer to fruition after all the hard work that has gone into it.”

Newmarket police inspectorMark Shipton added: “We are fully supportive of any project that keeps young people physically active and steers them away from antisocial behaviour and will continue to support community projects of this kind.

“I’m delighted that this project was agreed as it will provide young people their own designated area to enjoy their hobby in a safe environment.’

And Nick Froy, executive headteacher ofNewmarket Academy, added: “The academy is delighted to be able to support this project. The school is committed to making a positive and significant contribution to our community. We, too, would like to thank the individuals and organisations who have given the project so much support”

Anyone who can offer support for phase two of the project should call Will Wright on 07775801193.