Private donor gives £30,000 for sensory wall in Newmarket's memorial hall gardens play area
A private donor has agreed to fund a special sensory wall feature as part of the current refurbishment of Newmarket’s memorial hall gardens play area.
Cllr Philippa Winter, chairman of Newmarket Town Council’s community services committee, which is leading the play area project, said she was ‘very excited’ about the new feature.
She said although all the features in the new play area were being designed so they could be used by disabled children, sensory stimulation was very important.
The sensory wall project, which will be designed by specialist Mike Ayres, will cost £32,000 and will be installed with a canopy where the wall mural currently is and will be of particular benefit to youngsters with special needs.
“The funding for this project has been sourced privately with someone coming forward and I am delighted because not only will it help people from Newmarket but also from other areas,” said Cllr Winter.
Councillors gave their unanimous backing to the project.
Work on the refurbishment of the gardens is on schedule and is due to be completed in April.
