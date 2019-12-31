New parking set-up plan for Newmarket Leisure Centre

Consultation is set to start on measures aimed at increasing parking for users of Newmarket’s leisure centre.

The Exning Road centre, owned by West Suffolk Council, is undergoing a £1.8m upgrade and during the design stage customers highlighted lack of parking as an issue.

Currently there are no restrictions on length of stay in the car park and it has been suggested that some users, who are neither using the centre or visiting the neighbouring academy, are occupying spaces for lengthy periods making it difficult for customers to park.

Signs are being put up notifying all users of plans to introduce a three-hour parking limit with no return within three hours.

The waiting period would apply between 9am and 6pm Monday to Sunday.

Assuming there are no objections, the restrictions will come into effect from January 10 and will be enforced by West Suffolk Council parking attendants.

Once refurbishment work at the centre is completed in the spring, the effect of the changes will be assessed to see if they have solved the problem.

