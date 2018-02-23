New officers for village patrols

Extra police officers will be on the streets of two villages to help combat crime.

Two special constables will join PCSO Matt Chennell in patrolling Fordham and Burwell as Cambridgeshire Police try to combat a spate of burglaries in the villages,

Concerned residents in the two villages have written to their MP, Lucy Frazer, highlighting their concerns about the crime wave that has affected both business and residential properties.

In response to the concerns highlighted by the villagers, Supt Jon Hutchinson said: “As the Fordham and Burwell area is traditionally such a low crime community, the recent spate of burglary offence have been a legitimate cause for concern.

“We are working very hard to reassure the residents of Burwell that we are attacking criminality and working to prevent further offences locally.”

Cambridgeshire Police held a force-wide anti-crime day yesterday, speaking to residents about the importance of adding extra security to property.

Supt James Sutherland said: “By taking a few steps to making your home and property more secure you can significantly reduce your chances of becoming a victim of crime.

“We want to make life as difficult as possible for criminals and need the public’s help in achieving this.”