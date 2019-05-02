Newmarket Academy library (9419076)

Construction of the new library extension at Newmarket Academy has reached a key stage, with the erection of a steel frame forming the façade of the building.

Work is set to be completed late this August with students benefiting from the state-of-the-art facility from the start of the new school year in September.

The project has been made possible thanks to a generous gift from Godolphin founder Sheikh Mohammed.

Phil Branton, director at architects Wincer Kievenaar, said: “As architects we have worked hard to ensure the library extension fits in well with the surrounding academy and, not only gives an exciting visual impact, but provides a fun and inspiring place to learn.”

Built by SEH French, the new library will have a structurally exposed steel frame. Its 15 columns will be coated and fire protected in a gold paint with the aim of captivating students’ imagination and providing a beacon for learning at the heart of the Exning Road academy.

Erected over a week, the completed steel structure is 10 metres tall and will create over 155 square metres of internal space.