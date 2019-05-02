Home   News   Article

Newmarket Academy's library will be a beacon of learning for students

By Alison Hayes
-
alison.hayes@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:14, 02 May 2019
 | Updated: 12:15, 02 May 2019
Newmarket Academy library (9419076)
Newmarket Academy library (9419076)

Construction of the new library extension at Newmarket Academy has reached a key stage, with the erection of a steel frame forming the façade of the building.

Work is set to be completed late this August with students benefiting from the state-of-the-art facility from the start of the new school year in September.

The project has been made possible thanks to a generous gift from Godolphin founder Sheikh Mohammed.

Phil Branton, director at architects Wincer Kievenaar, said: “As architects we have worked hard to ensure the library extension fits in well with the surrounding academy and, not only gives an exciting visual impact, but provides a fun and inspiring place to learn.”

Built by SEH French, the new library will have a structurally exposed steel frame. Its 15 columns will be coated and fire protected in a gold paint with the aim of captivating students’ imagination and providing a beacon for learning at the heart of the Exning Road academy.

Erected over a week, the completed steel structure is 10 metres tall and will create over 155 square metres of internal space.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE