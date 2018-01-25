New kerbs installed near Newmarket's Royal statue

Work has begun to improve a Newmarket road close to the recently installed statute of the Queen, following complaints by town councillors.

Birdcage Walk has been closed to through traffic since Monday when work began to install new kerbing. Work to improve the road surface will be carried out by Suffolk Highways at a later date.

Members of Newmarket Town Council had contacted the county council after noticing a deterioration in the grass verge where there was no kerb. There had also been complaints from residents that lorries were using the area as an overnight stopping place and had damaged the verge.

Meeting on Monday, members of the town council’s planning committee welcomed the work to improve the area where the statue was installed in 2016.