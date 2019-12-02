New hub offering care to people with special needs in Newmarket set to open

A service offering care and support to people with a wide range of individual special needs is set to open in Newmarket.

A new venture by Inspire Social Care Services, the Newmarket Diversity Hub will be based in the club house at Newmarket Town Football Club in Cricket Field Road, where an open day was held on Monday for potential users along with their carers and parents to find out what the hub will have to offer.

It is the brainchild of Inspire’s owner Lyndsey Bucknell, who hopes the new centre will fill the gap left when the Suffolk County Council-funded Leading Lives centre at the former Courthouse in Lisburn Road closed.

Newmarket hub launch (22501231)

She said people were having to travel to Mildenhall, Bury St Edmunds or out of Suffolk altogether to get the help which Leading Lives used to provide.

“There is a great need for this facility in Newmarket, offering a wide range of activities and support for people who may have learning disabilities or conditions incuding autism, mental health issues or physical needs,” she said.

On offer will be a programme of activities which may include music and dance, board games, arts and crafts, exercises and entertainment.

The hub will be managed by Hayley Hindmarsh at the head of a team with experience and knowledge in care and support whose aim will be to provide an inclusive and safe environment for anyone needing their services.

Looking forward to the official opening is Lynda Rudge, whose son Jack, 35, has learning difficulties and used to attend Leading Lives where he was settled and happy and had made friends.

Jack didn’t attend the open day because it would have been ‘too busy’ for him, but Lynda said she was hoping he would settle in at the Inspire hub and would be able to re-make some old friendships.

“There were groups at Mildenhall, Bury and Haverhill and ours was the only one they closed and it affected a lot of vulnerable people,” said Lynda who cut a gold ribbon to mark the forthcoming opening.

The hub will be open from 9am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday and any enquiries can be made at inspiresocialcareservices@gmail.com or on 07780562943.

