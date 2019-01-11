Brickfield Stud, Exning Road, plan (6391686)

Details of a luxury estate planned for Newmarket studland have been revealed.

Upmarket developer CALA Homes has submitted an application to build 79 houses at Brickfield Stud in Exning Road, with properties ranging from single bedroom apartments to five bedroom homes.

If permission is granted, 24 of the new homes will be classified as ‘affordable’ - let and sold at 20 per cent below market rates - with 17 to be rented and seven set for shared ownership. The land has been earmarked by Forest Heath council in its emerging local plan as suitable for up to 87 homes.

In drawing up sites suitable for future development a planning inspector appointed by the council, was concerned the town, labelled ‘one of the most sustainable settlements’ in the district, had less housing growth than other parts of the area.

An example of how the estate could look if it wins planning approval (6468229)

The site is currently paddock land, meaning it cannot be built on according to the council’s racing planning policy, but if it were to be ‘adopted’ as a development site in the soon to be published local plan, it could lose that exemption.

A Forest Heath District Council spokesman said: “The change of use of race horse training yards, stud farms, racecourses and horse training grounds to other uses, not directly related to the horse racing industry, such as housing, will only be permitted if allocated as a proposal in an adopted local plan.”

Newmarket Town Council’s planning committee has decided to make a site visit before discussing the application.