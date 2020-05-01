New data showing a breakdown of where people who died with Covid-19 are from has been released by the Office for National Statitisics today.

The breakdown shows confirmed deaths where coronavirus was the underlying cause or was mentioned on the death certificate as a contributory factor.

The deaths, which are listed under geographical statistical areas, occurred between March 1 and April 17 and were registered by April 18.

In Newmarket, one person died with coronavirus during this period.

The ONS data shows that seven people died with Covid-19 in Bottisham, three in Soham, three in Ely, two in Burwell, two in Dullingham & Cheveley, and one in Mildenhall.

There were also nine deaths with Covid-19 in Bury St Edmunds and the surrounding villages.

The figures exclude deaths of non-residents and are based on February 2020 boundaries.

The data can be viewed below.

Points on the map are placed at the centre of the local area they represent and do not show the actual location of deaths. The size of the circle is proportional to the number of deaths.

Data also showed that West Suffolk currently has a death rate for people with coronavirus of nine people per 100,000 people.

The areas with the highest rates of death for people with Covid-19 were the London boroughs of Newham (144.3 deaths per 100,000 people), Brent (141.5 deaths per 100,000 people) and Hackney (127.4 deaths per 100,000 people).

The data can be viewed below.

