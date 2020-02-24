A new chairman has taken over at the Love Newmarket Business Improvement District (BID) which later this year will face a vote on its future.

John Morrey, property director at Tattersalls and a board member since the BID was set up in 2016, will replace Di Robertshaw, who has stepped down as chairman and resigned her seat on the board for personal and family reasons.

Mr Morrey thanked his predecessor for the dedication and hard work she had given the BID which, as a member of the original task force, she was instrumental in getting off the ground.

Newmarket's clock tower, High Street Picture: Mark Westley (30042572)

The BID was set up when a majority of the businesses in and around the centre of the town voted to support the project, the aim of which was to promote and enhance the local environment for the benefit of businesses, employees, customers and the community. As a result, all 350 businesses were committed to paying an annual levy for a five-year term, which ends next year.

“My aim is to continue the work undertaken by Love Newmarket BID under Di Robertshaw, in ensuring businesses in the town are promoted and footfall is maximised during these challenging economic times,” said Mr Morrey.

John Morrey. (29605358)

“As a board I am determined we communicate to all in Newmarket but in particular to our levy-paying members the benefits of the BID. I am keen that we listen to our members and the issues they raise, acknowledging that we all have the common goal of attracting as many people as possible to Newmarket in order to ensure the long-term success of the town centre.

“We are extremely fortunate to have a fantastic and dedicated team of town ambassador Ed Vince and BID manager Paul Brown who, in conjunction with the various events organised by the BID board, will hopefully lead to our members voting for a second five-year term later this year.”

New board members taking their seats at the meeting were Noel Byrne, chief executive of the Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa, who takes the Food and Drink seat and Lloyd Shipp of Your Logo who takes the Office seat.

