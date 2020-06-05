Newmarket’s Citizens’ Advice Bureau is set to get new offices in nearby Foley House, which is going to be refurbished.

Suffolk County Council has put forward plans to demolish the bureau’s current Horsa hut-type building which was originally opened more than 30 years ago in October 1987.

The authority also plans carry out internal remodelling and refurbishment in Foley House, which was once the town’s grammar school.

According to the plans, which will be considered by Newmarket Town Council’s development and planning committee on Monday, the land currently occupied by the CAB will be used for new parking facilities.

The bureau’s new facilities will be near the main entrance to Foley House and plans also include a mobility scooter parking area, a sheltered area for children’s buggies, a pedestrian crossing and speed bump on the drive leading to the A1 Fun Club nursery building which is not affected by the redevelopment.

The part of Foley House building currently occupied by the children’s centre will be retained and refurbished.

