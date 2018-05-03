Network Rail insists it close Newmarket’s 'high risk' foot crossing

Network Rail has insisted it will close Newmarket’s much-used Weatherby rail foot crossing because it was one of the ‘highest risks’ on the network.

During a five-hour cross-examination, Andy Kenning, Network Rail’s senior project engineer, claimed it was 10 times more dangerous to use the crossing than other similar level crossings.

“That shows just how high risk it is as a level crossing,” said Mr Kenning.

But barrister Merrow Golden, representing Suffolk County Council which together with Forest Heath District Council and Newmarket Town wants the crossing to stay open, insisted closure would remove just 0.1 per cent of the nation-wide risk.

The inquiry, which returned to Newmarket’s memorial hall earlier this week, heard that the crossing was used more than 400 times every day.

Mr Kenning said that alternative solutions had been ruled out with a footbridge not suitable for the site, either with or without ramps.

He also dismissed a technology solution – a red and green safety light– for the site. He said the station was too close to the crossing for the network’s signalling and it is was not possible for train drivers to operate a platform switch.

He claimed similar solutions had failed, with ‘users learning how long the red lights had stayed on and assuming trains would stop at the visible station before’.

Mr Kenning also suggested the line might get busier through a proposed East-West Rail, which would link East Anglia with the west of England but he admitted that may be ‘some time away’.

“It may not be the strongest case to close Weatherby but the safety aspect here is very strong. It’s a high risk crossing and it’s only a matter of time until something happens.”

Ms Golden said: “If and when the scheme comes forward that’s the time to close the crossing but that could be 10 years that these people won’t be able to use their crossing.”

On Monday, the government-appointed inspector, Ian Jenkins, ruled that he would not be deciding the legitimacy of right of way claims for the crossing as part of the inquiry.