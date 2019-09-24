Network Rail cancels March public enquiry into Newmarket's Weatherby Crossing and demands 4 day hearing

The public inquiry over whether Newmarket’s much-used railway foot crossing should stay open, which had been scheduled for March next year, has been cancelled.

Town councillors were told officials from Network Rail, which wants the Weatherby Crossing closed permanently, have insisted that the one day set aside for the hearing would not be enough and that they needed four days to put their case objecting to Suffolk County Council’s recognition of the crossing as a public right of way.

A date has yet to be fixed.

The town council is planning to defend the county’s decision on behalf of residents but is facing legal costs of over £13,000.

Councillors want to instruct the same barrister as represented the town at a previous hearing and agreed to approach West Suffolk and Suffolk County councils for support with costs.