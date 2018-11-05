Netflix blockbuster The Crown filmed in Newmarket

Olivia Colman in The Crown (5108499)

Filming has taken place in Newmarket for the third series of the Netflix blockbuster The Crown.

Camera crews and cast members were at work in a number of locations in the town for the new series which is expected to be screened at the end of next year.

After the first two series, which dramatised the lives of the of the Queen and the Royal family from her marriage in 1947 to 1963, the new episodes will cover the years from 1964 to 1976 and, although the production company is remaining tight-lipped about what to expect, it is predicted that Her Majesty’s close working relationship with prime minister Harold Wilson will feature as well as Princess Margaret’s long affair with Roddy Llewellyn, which culminated in her divorce from Lord Snowden.

It is understood that footage filmed at racing stables in Newmarket will be used for scenes connected with the Queen’s abiding passion for horseracing and her longstanding links with the town but that they could also be used to represent other racing locations including Kentucky.

Leading actress Olivia Colman has taken over from the award-winning Claire Foy in the star role with Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother and, featuring for the first time, Camilla Parker Bowles, played by Call The Midwife actress Emerald Fennell.