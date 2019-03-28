The Tack Room, Newmarket

The company which provided the catering for a World Cup party hosted by David and Victoria Beckham is to take over the restaurant at Newmarket’s Palace House.

Yesterday the National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art announced Absolute Taste would re-open the popular Tack Room restaurant next month.

And today the company is hosting a recruitment open day at the Palace Street café between 10am and 2pm.

Absolute Taste is owned by Ron Dennis, the former principal of the McLaren Formula One team, and has catered for A-list celebrities and politicians including David and Victoria Beckham, Nelson Mandela and John Terry.

The London-based company operates three cafés and 13 restaurants across the country, and has an annual turnover of more than £20 million.

In February the Palace House restaurant closed ‘out of the blue’ when liquidators were called into The Tack Room.

Restaurant owners Vince and Anne-Marie Woolley, who had ran the café since it the centre was opened in 2016 by the Queen, wound up the company because of ‘a number of external factors outside their control’ including the ‘current economic climate for catering and hospitality’.