Murdered mother-of-two was stabbed ten times at her Newmarket home, court told

A mother-of-two died after she was stabbed ten times in her Newmarket home, a court heard.

Clare Nash, 33, died on Thursday as a result of multiple stab wounds and compression to the neck, Ipswich Crown Court heard today.

Charles Jessop, of Barkers Row, appeared from Norwich Prison via video link. Represented by Peter Hunter, the 28 year old is accused of murdering Miss Nash at her Brickfields Avenue home on Thursday.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, told Judge Martyn Levett that a post-mortem by Dr Nat Cary concluded the cause of death was from 10 stab wounds and compression of the neck.

Jessop was remanded in custody. He is expected to be back before the court in March, for a plea and directions hearing with a trial date preliminary set for July.

