Murder investigation launched after woman stabbed to death in Newmarket's Brickfields Avenue
Published: 07:47, 17 January 2020
| Updated: 07:49, 17 January 2020
A woman has been stabbed to death at a Newmarket house.
Emergency services were called to a property in Brickfields Avenue just after 9.30 last night. Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were at the scene.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Bury St Edmunds police station on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.
A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are on going into the incident and investigations are at an early stage but it is believed that the parties involved were known to each other."
A cordon remains in place at the house and part of Brickfields Avenue is closed.
More by this authorDan Barker