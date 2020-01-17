Murder investigation launched after woman stabbed to death in Newmarket's Brickfields Avenue

A woman has been stabbed to death at a Newmarket house.

Emergency services were called to a property in Brickfields Avenue just after 9.30 last night. Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were at the scene.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Bury St Edmunds police station on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are on going into the incident and investigations are at an early stage but it is believed that the parties involved were known to each other."

A cordon remains in place at the house and part of Brickfields Avenue is closed.

