MP calls for Suffolk Police to act in rents case

Frank Smart pictured outside his Wellington Street office

MP Matt Hancock has called on Suffolk Police to act in the case of a lettings agent who owed thousands of pounds to landlords when he went missing in July.

Mr Hancock has written to Tim Passmore, the Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner, asking him to personally intervene in the case of Frank Smart.

“I’ve huge sympathy for everyone who has suffered in what appears to be an appalling case. It’s undoubtedly distressing for people who have been affected and casts a long shadow over the integrity of the lettings industry,” said Mr Hancock, the MP for West Suffolk.

Suffolk Police this week stood by their decision not to look into allegations against Mr Smart on the basis that there was no realistic prospect of a prosecution and the ‘competing priorities’ of other cases currently under investigation.

A spokesman said they did not recognise the information which had been gathered by the Journal from property owners and tenants as to the number of landlords and the sums of money involved. “We don’t know who has alleged this or where that information has come from,” he said.