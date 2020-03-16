Motorcyclist dies after crashing at off-road track in Kennett

A motorcyclist has died in Kennett after he crashed when tackling a hill at an off-road track.

Emergency services were called to WildTracks Off-road Activity Centre, just off the B1085, yesterday at about 12.20pm after Daniel Clifford crashed when he was riding an off-road motorcycle on one of the courses at the centre.

The 34 year old, from Southend on Sea, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wildtracks Off-road Activity Centre, just outside Newmarket Picture: Google Maps (31718319)

Nobody else was injured during the incident.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone who has information, or who witnessed the collision, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 215 of March 15, or report online at cambs.police.uk/report."

WildTracks were contacted for comment, but nobody was available.

