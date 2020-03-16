Motorcyclist dies after crashing at off-road track in Kennett
A motorcyclist has died in Kennett after he crashed when tackling a hill at an off-road track.
Emergency services were called to WildTracks Off-road Activity Centre, just off the B1085, yesterday at about 12.20pm after Daniel Clifford crashed when he was riding an off-road motorcycle on one of the courses at the centre.
The 34 year old, from Southend on Sea, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nobody else was injured during the incident.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone who has information, or who witnessed the collision, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 215 of March 15, or report online at cambs.police.uk/report."
WildTracks were contacted for comment, but nobody was available.
Read moreNewmarket
More by this authorDan Barker