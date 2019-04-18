Mother and son discover knives in Newmarket playing field

Knives found in George Lambton Playing Fields, near the Yellow Brick Road (8826608)

Two knives have been found in a Newmarket field by a mother and son.

The pair found the blades at midday today as they were metal detecting at the town's George Lambton Playing Fields in Fordham Road.

The two knives were found next to the Yellow Brick Road.

Newmarket's police said they were contacted immediately and the blades were safely recovered before anyone was hurt. Officers urged people to 'remain vigilant'.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said there was no indication the blades were linked to any crimes.