A mother and daughter killed in a blaze at a Lidgate home following a suspected gas explosion have been named by police.

Pamela and Julie Tierney, aged 78 and 50 respectively, both lived at the secluded bungalow just off The Street in the village.

Post-mortem examinations took place today with initial conclusions stating that Pamela died of natural causes and Julie died as a result of inhalation of fumes.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Tuesday at around noon to reports of 'multiple explosions' at the house.

The building was destroyed in the fire and structural work had to be carried out to make the building safe to enter.

The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident but Suffolk Police said it was 'too early' to comment on the possible cause of the explosions.

While enquiries have concluded at the house, the investigation is ongoing.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 122 of 7 May.