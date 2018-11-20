Newmarket Day Centre, Fred Archer Way (5510086)

Newmarket Day Centre needs to attract more visitors to help increase its income, which has fallen for the fourth year running, its annual meeting heard on Monday.

Among suggestions made at the meeting was that the centre could change its name to better reflect its use as a drop-in centre where people could enjoy lunch, a drink from the bar and a number of activities.

Charity director Elvis McMinn said that plans for the coming year included a refurbishment of the conservatory to make it a more attractive place to enjoy a cup of coffee and an update of the kitchen.

Treasurer Terry Wood told the meeting that an annual deficit of nearly £74,000, up from £18,103 the previous year, was partly due to a 50 per cent decrease in donations and legacies. Depreciation in the value of the centre’s assets, closure of the shop and increased staff costs had also contributed to the loss.

Mr Wood said an analysis of costs and income had been undertaken and budgets had been set for all departments.

“The aim is to achieve these budgets while not allowing quality and level of service to deteriorate, said Mr Wood.

“The good news is that all departments reached their targets and are now in profit,” said Mr Wood.