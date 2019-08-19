More travellers move into former school site in Newmarket

Another group of travellers have parked in land at a former school in Newmarket - expanding to the illegal encampment at the site.

On Saturday the group drove into the former St Felix School site in Fordham Road, land which is owned by Suffolk County Council, and set up camp.

The new group adds to the large encampment which pitched at the site more than a week ago.

Travellers who set up camp in at the former St Felix School playing field more than a week ago

On two previous occasions it has cost taxpayer's in Suffolk thousands of pounds to evict the travellers from the playing field and to clean up the site after them.

The group who entered the site at the weekend are not thought to be the same group who left the Newmarket Leisure Centre in Exning Road on Saturday.

As well as the St Felix site and the leisure centre, in recent years taxpayer's have had to foot the bull to move travellers off the George Lambton Playing Fields, at the Jubilee Playing Field in Mildenhall, the Kennett and Kentford recreation ground, the Car Boot Sale field in Fordham, Bottisham Village College, and a private car park in Willie Snaith Road.