More than £4,500 of crack and heroin seized in Newmarket drug raid

By Dan Barker
Published: 16:27, 17 May 2019
 | Updated: 16:44, 17 May 2019
Drugs recovered by Suffolk Police in Newmarket drug raid (10526500)
Two men accused of dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Newmarket have been sent to crown court for trial.

They were arrested as part of a county lines drug bust on Monday when specialist officers raided a house in the town and seized 'more than £4,500' worth of Class A dugs, Suffolk Police said.

On Tuesday Kayoda Brathwaite, of Manderston Road, and Luke Cato, of Stocksfield Road, London, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich accused of possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

Drugs recovered by Suffolk Police in Newmarket drug raid (10526508)
Cato, 30, pleaded not guilty. Thirty-six-year-old Brathwaite pleaded guilty to both charges.

The pair were remanded in custody and are set to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

