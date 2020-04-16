More than a hundred patients at hospitals serving Newmarket and its surrounding villages who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 have recovered.

At Cambridge University Hospitals, which includes Addenbrooke's, 269 patients have been admitted for treatment with 102 of those well enough to go home.

At West Suffolk Hospital, it has discharged 35 coronavirus patients who were well enough to leave since the outbreak began.

It has admitted 93 people who were diagnosed with the virus. Eighteen of those have died, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust announced today.

Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive, said: "Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time."

At Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, 33 people have died with the coronavirus. The hospital trust has treated more than 60 people in critical care, including two children.

Today Dominic Raab, who is standing in for prime minister Boris Johnson, said the coronavirus lockdown was working but infection rates were still not as low as needed.

"As in other countries we have issues with the virus spreading in some hospitals and in care homes and in sum, the very clear advice we have received is that any change to our social distancing measures now would risk a significant increase in the spread of the virus," he said at a Downing Street press conference.

"That would threaten a second peak of the virus and substantially increase the number of deaths.

"It would undo the progress we have made to date and as a result would require an even longer period of the more restrictive social distancing measures.

"So early relaxation would do more damage to the economy over a longer period and I want to be really clear about this.

"The advice from SAGE is that relaxing any of the measures currently in place would risk damage to both public health and our economy."

He added: "Based on this advice which we very carefully considered the government has decided that the current measures must remain in place for at least the next three weeks."

The UK government today announced today within the last 24 hours there had been 861 deaths in hospital. It means a total of 13,729 people had died in hospital since the crisis started.

