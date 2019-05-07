Missing Newmarket woman Constance Williams (9779612)

An 85-year-old woman has gone missing from Newmarket.

Suffolk Police said Constance Williams, who was last seen on Sunday in Green Road, is believed to be either around town or in London.

She is described as white, 5ft6, and of heavy build.

She has shoulder length grey, wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a beige jacket, dark coloured trousers carrying a white handbag.

Police said she is very unsteady on her feet and she cannot walk far.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk Police via the 101 non-emergency number."