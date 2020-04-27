Missing 15 year old could be in Newmarket, Suffolk Police say

A missing Felixstowe teenager could be in Newmarket, police said today.

Jamie Stevens, 15, left his home at around 7.20pm yesterday and has not returned.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build and with light-brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded jacket, black Nike jogging bottoms with a red tick and was carrying a white JD Sports bag

Jamie Stevens, 15, who police believe to be in Newmarket

.

The teenager has links to the Thetford and Newmarket areas and it is believed that he may have travelled to either town.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for Jamie’s welfare and are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Police on 101."

