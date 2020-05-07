A government minister is urging the public to "buy a newspaper" to support local and national media facing "significant financial pressure" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick made his plea as he highlighted how regional papers continue to keep communities informed during the unprecedented crisis.

Among them are the Journal, part of Iliffe Media.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick at a government coronavirus briefing. Pic: Pippa Fowles/No 10 Downing Street

Speaking at a Downing Street briefing yesterday, Mr Jenrick said: "Regional journalists are doing so much to keep people informed on how the national effort is being communicated in our own communities.

"A free country needs a free press and the national, the regional and the local newspapers of our country are under significant financial pressure.

"I would like to echo the words of the Culture Secretary recently in encouraging everyone who can to buy a newspaper."

With a reduction in advertising in both print and online significantly decreasing revenue, many media companies across the UK have been forced to furlough staff.

Iliffe Media has continued to print its titles, bringing readers across the county in-depth news, views and analysis of how coronavirus is affecting Suffolk.

Last week, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said in The Times: “Newspapers are at heart of the British media and essential to its vibrant mix.

“People across the country are rising to the coronavirus challenge and I suggest we all add one small thing to our to-do list: buy a paper."

Mr Jenrick's comments came as the Journal launched its new subscription service, offering readers up to 20% off their weekly newspaper.

Subscribers will also gain free access to a newly developed app - allowing readers to enjoy every Iliffe newspaper in digital format.

The app also brings you breaking news seven days a week, alongside exclusive content you won’t find on our websites.

Journal editor Barry Peters said: “We understand people might not find it so easy to get to the shops right now, so this offer means readers do not need to worry about missing a single.

“There has never been a greater need for trusted, local journalism and we hope this will make it easier than ever to access it.

