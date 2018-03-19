Mildenhall USAF squadron remembers its first fallen

An RAF Mildenhall USAF squadron has marked the centenary of its founding members’ tragic first patrol in World War One.

A century on, airmen of the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron were joined beside an RC-135 electronic surveillance jet by two other squadrons at RAF Mildenhall for a service of remembrance for the commander of the 95th Aero Squadron, who became the first US airman killed in action soon after arriving in France.

Capt James Miller was shot down on March 9 1918 after he and two comrades borrowed SPAD VIIs from the French to fly their first patrol while waiting for machineguns for their own Nieuport 28 planes.