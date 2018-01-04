Mildenhall residents set petition and meeting on Flagship’s garages to homes plans

A new petition and residents’ meeting have been organised over Flagship Housing’s plans to use garage sites on Mildenhall estates for housing.

When Flagship consulted on it, residents objected to loss of parking. Planning applications went online last month for 34 homes 213 garage plots in Newnham, Emmanuel, Downing and Peterhouse Closes. Pembroke Close was delayed for more details.

A newly formed Mildenhall Focus Group, with a Facebook Group, has organised a paper petition and a meeting at St John’s Community Centre on January 15 at 7.30pm. Petitions are at the community centre and McColl’s newsagents in St John’s Close and Market Place.

Organiser Ralph Shingfield said: “The new plans do provide some new parking but we still believe there will be issues.”

Lee Webster, project manager at Flagship said: “We have taken on board people’s feedback. We have reduced the number of homes from 60 to 42, increased the number of parking spaces for residents and will also be incorporating a number of bungalows.

“We encourage dialogue and continued engagement and are pleased the Mildenhall Focus Group has been set up.”