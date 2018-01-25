Mildenhall electrician dies from cancer after being exposed to asbestos

A retired electrician died from cancer after being exposed to asbestos, an inquest has heard.

In a statement made before he died, 80-year-old Christopher Abrey said he had never been warned by his employers about the dangers of asbestos or been provided with a protective mask.

On Monday Suffolk Coroners’ Court in Ipswich heard Mr Abrey died at his home in Raven Close, Mildenhall, in December.

He had been diagnosed with mesothelioma nine months earlier after complaining of breathing difficulties.

A consultant at West Suffolk Hospital, who examined Mr Abrey, decided he was not fit enough to undergo chemotherapy. The inquest was told that while working for electrical contractors and a dairy company as an electrician, Mr Abrey came into contact with asbestos-lagged pipes alongside wiring.

In his statement, Mr Abrey said he had brushed against that lagging to gain access to where he needed to work and believed he had been exposed to fibres from it. He successfully applied for compensation before his death. Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley recorded a verdict that he died as a result of an industrial disease.