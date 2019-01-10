Michael 'Kit' Carson, who was killed in Bottisham crash, had coached Newmarket's youth leagues

Carson pictured back row, third from left, when as coach of the Newmarket Valley U15s side, they won the Suffolk Cup in 1981

A former youth football coach who died when his car his car ploughed into a tree on the day he was due to go on trial for sexually abusing young boys had connections to Newmarket.

Seventy-five-year-old Michael ‘Kit’ Carson had pleaded not guilty to abusing 11 boys all under 16, on various dates between 1978 and 2009. He was set to be tried at Peterborough Crown Court on 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

But the proceedings were closed when the court was informed that the one-time Newmarket Valley coach, who lived in Cambridge, had died when his Mazda car collided with a roadside tree on the A1303 near Bottisham at around 9.45am on Monday.

It remains a mystery what Carson was doing in the Newmarket area when his trial was due to start some 50 miles away.

In the late 1970s and into the early 1980s, Carson had been a highly respected youth football coach in Newmarket. He lived at Studlands Park and was primarily associated with the Newmarket Valley side which, at that time, was the town’s premier youth team, winning international tournaments and the Suffolk Cup.

Michael 'Kit' Carson outside Cambridge Magistrates' Court

He also ran Newmarket-based sports tour operator

C and G Ltd and in 1978 became commercial manager of Soham Town Rangers in what was one of the first such local commercial partnerships of its kind. In the same year, through his company he helped to organise a summer tour for Newmarket Valley which took players and supporters to Liechtenstein and Austria.

A former Valley player, who was coached by Carson, but who did not wish to be named said: “I believe he left Newmarket in around 1982 and the Valley finished soon after because he had gone on to other things.”

In 1983 Carson became Norwich City’s youth manager and a decade later moved to Peterborough as a director of its academy. In 2001 he became head of youth development at Cambridge United . He was arrested in 2017 following allegations of historic sex abuse.