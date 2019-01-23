Former youth football coach and scout Michael "Kit" Carson, who was due to stand trial accused of the sexual abuse of boys aged under 16, who died in a single vehicle road traffic collision on Monday morning, Peterborough Crown Court has heard. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire (6386075)

A former Newmarket youth football coach whose car ploughed into a tree on the day he was to go on trial for sexually abusing young boys died of a traumatic brain injury, an inquest heard.

Michael 'Kit' Carson, 75, died on January 7 when his Mazda hit a tree on the A1303 near Bottisham.

His trial at Peterborough Crown Court had been due to start that morning.

Carson had denied 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity involving 11 boys under the age of 16, between 1978 and 2009.

Cambridgeshire coroner, David Heming, who opened adjourned the inquest until June 18, said: “It’s clear that there are further investigations to be done by Cambridgeshire Police concerning the circumstances of the accident."

In the late 1970s and into the early 1980s Carson had been a highly respected youth football coach in Newmarket.

He lived in Studlands Park and was primarily associated with the Newmarket Valley side which, at the time, was the town's premier youth team.

Carson had also run Newmarket-based sports tour operator C and G Ltd and in 1978 he was appointed the commercial manager of Soham Town Rangers.

In the same year, through his company, he helped to organise a summer tour for Newmarket Valley which took players and supporters to Liechtenstein and Austria.