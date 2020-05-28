Newmarket councillor Michael Anderson uses spray painting skills to raise money for town's Covid-19 fund
Town and district councillor Michael Anderson has been using his spray painting skills to raise money for the Newmarket Covid-19 Fund.
His artwork, featuring a rainbow, which has become a symbol of hope throughout the current coronavirus crisis, is now hanging in Tesco in Newmarket and will be the subject of a silent auction with all the proceeds going to the fund administered by the Newmarket Festival.
“I have been doing spray paint art for about 10 years now,” said Michael “and this one took me about four hours to complete.”
The painting bears his tag, MickyJ and the words All Together Stay Safe.
Bids for the painting can be lodged at the store’s customer service desk and it will go to the highest bidder.
Read moreCoronavirusNewmarket
More by this authorAlison Hayes