Town and district councillor Michael Anderson has been using his spray painting skills to raise money for the Newmarket Covid-19 Fund.

His artwork, featuring a rainbow, which has become a symbol of hope throughout the current coronavirus crisis, is now hanging in Tesco in Newmarket and will be the subject of a silent auction with all the proceeds going to the fund administered by the Newmarket Festival.

“I have been doing spray paint art for about 10 years now,” said Michael “and this one took me about four hours to complete.”

Tesco Newmarket...Michael Anderson handing over painting to Alistair Thomson store manager and Zara Reynolds-Peirce community champion for a auction at Newmarket Tesco. Picture by Mark Westley. (34926502)

The painting bears his tag, MickyJ and the words All Together Stay Safe.

Bids for the painting can be lodged at the store’s customer service desk and it will go to the highest bidder.

