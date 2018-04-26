Metropolitan Police officer from Kirtling in court on double rape charge

A police officer raped a 16-year-old student twice while they were on a date, a court has heard.

Pc Adam Provan, of Kirtling, who serves in the Metropolitan Police, forced himself on her during a ‘hellish date’, once when they went for a walk in the woods and also in a children’s play area in the summer of 2010, London’s Wood Green Crown Court was told.

Provan, 38, denies two counts of rape between July 31 and September 1, 2010. The jury was told by prosecutor Anthony Metzer QC that the pair were introduced by a mutual friend in late summer 2010 and kept in touch before deciding to go on a date.

Mr Metzer told the jury that the teenager, who had just taken her GCSE exams, said Provan groomed her for several days, exchanging messages and photographs. The teenager asked Provan to meet her father before the date and he went to her house.

It turned out her father already knew Provan, via general acquaintances, and was ‘reassured’ as he knew Provan was a serving police officer. He also figured out that Provan was around 31 years old rather than the 22 years of age, Provan had told his daughter.

The jury was told Provan drove to some woods where the first rape is alleged to have taken place. Mr Metzer said that Provan asked for a kiss and she briefly kissed him.

He told the jury that Provan asked her if they should have sex but she said no.

“He kept asking and she stepped away but this refusal wasn’t sufficient for Mr Provan to desist,” said Mr Metzer. He pulled his trousers down and pinned her to a tree where she ‘froze with fear’, Mr Metzer said.

After the first alleged rape the teenager tried to escape from the woods and left her bag in his car. She was ‘effectively Mr Provan’s prisoner’, according to Mr Metzer. Provan later took her for another walk, while she was ‘still traumatised’ from the first alleged incident, the court was told.

Mr Metzer said that they went to a children’s play area where the second alleged rape took place on a bench. The complainant felt ‘too guilty’ to report the alleged incidents to police but eventually told several people including her stepmother.

In his police interview after being arrested in June 2016, Provan said he took the teenager for a walk ‘so as not to be impolite, but nothing occurred of a sexual nature’. He also denied kissing her.

After being charged, he told the officers: “I have never ever hurt anybody of a sexual nature in my life.”

The woman broke down in tears several times as she gave evidence from behind a screen.

She recalled telling Provan no ‘about four times’ in relation to the first alleged incident and ‘three or four times’ regarding the second.

Asked why she kissed him at the woods, the woman said: “I did not think much of a peck on the lips.”

The hearing continues.