Met Office issues yellow thunder warning as lightning strike shuts Newmarket to Cambridge line

Newmarket commuters faced a miserable journey into Cambridge this morning after overnight lightening strikes damaged railway signalling equipment.

In the early hours of today a lightning storm hit the area, with thousands of strikes hitting East Anglia overnight.

But one of those strikes hit signalling equipment between Cambridge and Dullingham, meaning train services between the city and Newmarket were suspended as engineers repaired the lights.

The Met Office is forecasting more thunderstorms and has issued a yellow weather warning

A rail replacement bus ferried passengers between the town and city, with rail services between Ipswich and Cambridge terminating at Newmarket.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "Train services resumed at about 12.30pm, but some disruption is expected this afternoon as services return to normal."

Thursday will be hot, Met Office says

High temperatures are set to continue with the Met Office predicting the mercury will reach 36c tomorrow and 28c on Friday.

In its forecast for the East of England tomorrow, the Met Office says to expect an 'an exceptionally hot and sunny day across most parts, although the southeasterly breeze will keep some coastal areas a little cooler'.

The forecaster has also issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for tomorrow on Friday.