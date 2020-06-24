The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunder and lightning.

The warning comes after a period of hot, dry weather across the region since Monday, with the storms forecast to arrive on Friday at around midday.

Currently, the warning is in place until 6am on Saturday and covers all of Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

Across the area people have been basking in temperatures in the high 20s and the forecast predicts they'll rise above 30°C tomorrow.

But now the nation's weather service is predicting thunderstorms are set to hit parts of the country, bringing the sunshine to an abrupt end.

Dan Suri, Met Office chief meteorologist, said: “Temperatures will continue to climb through the week with a hot spell developing across much of England and Wales.

“From Wednesday temperatures will widely reach into the high twenties and it’ll be hot across much of the UK, especially central and southern England where we could see highs of 30 to 34°C.

“This hot weather is expected to last until at least Friday and so heatwave conditions are likely to develop for some areas this week.”

