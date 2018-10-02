Merger of Newmarket's Citizens Advice Bureau seen as 'positive step'

Citizens Advice Bureau logo

A proposed merger between Newmarket Citizens Advice Bureau and the Suffolk West group has been described as ‘a very positive step’ by the chairman of the Newmarket branch’s trustees.

It was revealed at the recent annual meeting of the Suffolk West group of CAB centres in Mildenhall, Brandon, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill that talks were taking place which would see Newmarket CAB give up its independent status.

Concerns that a merger might mean closure of the CAB office at Foley House were dismissed by Suffolk West trustee Vincent McDonald, who said Newmarket clients could gain access to many more volunteers and a wider depth of specialist knowledge.

Marc Walker , chairman of the trustees of Newmarket CAB, said: “Having started in Newmarket CAB as a volunteer gateway assessor, there is no way that I would preside over the closing of the bureau here. We need a local bureau for local people. What we are doing will strengthen our position in the community for the foreseeable future and allow us to actually improve our service to the clients. It’s a very positive step.”