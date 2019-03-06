Casino Slots, Wellington Street (7620737)

Three men forced their way into a Newmarket casino last night, forcing staff to open its safe and hand over cash.

At about 10.15pm three men, dressed in dark clothes, approached a man who was locking up Wellington Street's Casino Slots and made demands for money.

They threatened the man and forced him back into the casino, where they demanded he open the safe.

The trio then stole an amount of cash and left the property on foot.

The staff member was not hurt during the robbery.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour prior to the incident or afterwards, or has further knowledge of the robbery that could assist should contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 12734/19.

"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org."