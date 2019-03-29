Newmarket's memorial hall play area and gardens to re-open next week
The finishing touches are being put to the refurbishment of Newmarket’s popular memorial hall play area and gardens which will be officially re-opened next week just in time for the Easter holidays.
Cllr Philippa Winter, chairman of the town council’s community services committee who has masterminded the project together with vice-chairman Cllr Amy Starkey and Cllr Robert Nobbs, chairman of the council’s leisure services committee, told councillors on Monday: “It’s looking fantastic and we are looking forward to the opening on Friday April 5.”
Local school children have been invited to attend the opening together with residents of neighbouring Fitzroy Street.
Features of he gardens include a new water feature with jets activated by footpads and a castle play structure highlighting the town’s association with royalty.
