Memorial Hall gardens (8085938)

The finishing touches are being put to the refurbishment of Newmarket’s popular memorial hall play area and gardens which will be officially re-opened next week just in time for the Easter holidays.

Cllr Philippa Winter, chairman of the town council’s community services committee who has masterminded the project together with vice-chairman Cllr Amy Starkey and Cllr Robert Nobbs, chairman of the council’s leisure services committee, told councillors on Monday: “It’s looking fantastic and we are looking forward to the opening on Friday April 5.”

The new castle from the sky - Picture: Phil Fuller (8137025)

Local school children have been invited to attend the opening together with residents of neighbouring Fitzroy Street.

Features of he gardens include a new water feature with jets activated by footpads and a castle play structure highlighting the town’s association with royalty.