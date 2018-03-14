Meeting to explain West Row’s new parish council

A meeting to find people ready to serve on a new West Row Parish Council will be hosted by Forest Heath District Council on Thursday March 22 at 8pm in the Church Hall, St Peters Church, West Row.

It will also give residents information on what a parish council does and its roles and responsibilities.

The call for West Row Ward to have independence from Mildenhall Parish Council came from the West Row Action Group (WRAG), which was founded to fight planning applications for a large housing development in the village.

It made the application under a Community Governance Review all district and borough councils were told to have, which looked at various boundary changes.

Forest Heath’s review originally decided that West Row should stay with Mildenhall unless its voters significantly felt otherwise and a report before the full council last night revealed that though only three per cent of the ward’s 1,502 voters bothered to respond, 92.3 per cent wanted a separate parish council.

It was announced in July that West Row would get independence by 2019.