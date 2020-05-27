A drive-through McDonald’s and Costa Coffee could soon be built in Newmarket with plans expected to be approved next week.

On Wednesday councillors will be advised by West Suffolk Council planning officer Adam Ford to green light proposals to build the fast food outlets in Willie Snaith Road.

Developer CI Industries Ltd is proposing to build the Costa and McDonald’s in land near hardware store Wickes and Tesco supermarket, and will be accessed by the roundabout used for both the stores.

The proposed McDonald's in Newmarket's Willie Snaith Road (35368031)

The one acre site had previously been used as a park and ride in the town, and then as part of an overflow car park for Wickes, but has since gone unused.

Newmarket Town Council have objected to the proposal. It raised highways concerns and said it was in breach of the recently adopted Newmarket Neighbourhood Plan.

Costa Coffee, in Newmarket's WIllie Snaith Road (35368285)

Neighbours at Hatchfield Cottages have raised concerns about litter, odour, noise and light from the development. They also had concerns about increased traffic on Willie Snaith Road and Fordham Road.

Suffolk Highways said the build would not have a “serious and detrimental” affect on local roads, but would expect the developer to pay £15,000 to the county to create parking restrictions around the outlets.

West Suffolk Council’s planning department said if approved the new restaurants would create 70 new jobs - 25 full time and 45 part time - and benefit the local economy.

If approved by councillors at Wednesday’s planning committee, work must start on the site within three years.

