Mayor raps Network Rail's 'unacceptable' timeline to build Soham's railway station

The mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has attacked Network Rail over how long it will take to build a railway station in Soham.

In January, Network Rail launched its GRIP 3 stage – where it selects the most suitable design – but it will not be complete until May next year.

Mayor James Palmer said: “As a Soham resident, I’ve been pushing for a new train station for almost a decade. It’s extremely frustrating that we are still so far off it being delivered.

“It’s a fairly straight forward scheme and I fail to see why it needs to take so long and cost so much.

“I think it raises major questions about Network Rail’s effectiveness as an organisation.”

The GRIP 3 stage was delayed after its projected cost soared to £2.5 million.

Construction on the railway station is scheduled to take place between May 2021 and May 2022.

“I will not accept these kinds of timelines for such a straightforward project,” said Mr Palmer.

The leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, Cllr Charles Roberts, said: “Unfortunately it’s the overly complex and bureaucratic Network Rail processes that is holding everything up.”