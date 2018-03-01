Mayor raps Network Rail's 'unacceptable' timeline to build Soham's railway station

Under current plans, the Soham's railway station won't be open until 2021.
The mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has attacked Network Rail over how long it will take to build a railway station in Soham.

In January, Network Rail launched its GRIP 3 stage – where it selects the most suitable design – but it will not be complete until May next year.

Mayor James Palmer said: “As a Soham resident, I’ve been pushing for a new train station for almost a decade. It’s extremely frustrating that we are still so far off it being delivered.

“It’s a fairly straight forward scheme and I fail to see why it needs to take so long and cost so much.

“I think it raises major questions about Network Rail’s effectiveness as an organisation.”

The GRIP 3 stage was delayed after its projected cost soared to £2.5 million.

Construction on the railway station is scheduled to take place between May 2021 and May 2022.

“I will not accept these kinds of timelines for such a straightforward project,” said Mr Palmer.

The leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, Cllr Charles Roberts, said: “Unfortunately it’s the overly complex and bureaucratic Network Rail processes that is holding everything up.”